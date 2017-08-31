FOX6 Disaster Relief Phone Bank receives generous donations

MILWAUKEE — During the FOX6 Harvey Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank Wednesday, August 30th, FOX6 was able to talk to many different people who are a part of the donation process.

Adam King from Racine Case High School is part of the staff at several Racine-area schools raised money for disaster relief and made the donation of $1,700 right on FOX6.

Natalie Czarkowski with the America Red Cross talked about how important it is to be on-site during disasters like Harvey. It’s good for Red Cross volunteers to see these victims face-to-face and to let them know the Red Cross is there to help and to give them hope.