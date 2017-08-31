Green Bay Packers donate $100K to JJ Watt’s Harvey relief fund

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have announced the organization is donating $100,000 to J.J. Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund to help support Houston and other communities in southeast Texas dealing with the devastating flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, according to a recent release.

The Packers are also inviting fans to get involved and contribute if they are able, either by texting to donate through the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief program or donating to Watt’s campaign.

The release states that to participate in the text-to-donate program, fans can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross Hurricane relief. Fans can also donate online by visiting www.redcross.org/donate and selecting “Hurricane Harvey” within the “I want to support” dropdown menu. The funds will support Texas disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Join the #Packers & the NFL to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/P5045Q2iaC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 31, 2017

At Thursday’s Packers-Rams game, August 31st, fans will also see instructions on the TundraVision video boards on how to donate by texting the American Red Cross, the release said.

“The Packers and our fans send our support to the many people and communities impacted by the devastating flooding in the Houston area,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Our thoughts are with all those affected, as well as the responders.”