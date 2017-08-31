HAWS in Waukesha seeks foster homes for dogs, cats, small animals displaced by Harvey

WAUKESHA — The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha will receive animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The first transport of shelter animals displaced by the storm will arrive in Waukesha Monday, September 4th.

“The animals coming to HAWS are from a type of ‘domino effect.’ These are animals that were already in shelters looking to be rehomed, before Hurricane Harvey’s arrival. Texas and other southern shelters need to make space for those animals that are in need of temporary and emergency shelter, whose owners are known and/or are local, to ensure they can be reunited,” noted HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik in a news release.

Olenik said she knows members of the public will be asking how they can help.

“Our biggest need at HAWS at this time will be foster homes for these animals. We are looking for foster homes that can give a 60-90 day commitment for these pets,” Said Olenik.

Most of the pets needing foster care will be dogs, although HAWS may receive cats and small animals as part of the transport.

As always, veterinary care and behavior support, along with any care supplies will be provided by HAWS.

“You provide the love. HAWS will provide everything else!” said Olenik.

To register as a HAWS foster home, please call the shelter at 262-542-8851, x0.

Once HAWS has a complete idea of the number and types of foster situations, they will hold a basic foster training session and place the animals.