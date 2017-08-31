Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
House Speaker Paul Ryan to tour machine shop in Greendale after stop in Janesville

GREENDALE — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is hosting events in Wisconsin to promote a plan to overhaul the tax system and discuss the opioid abuse epidemic as Congress prepares to return from its summer break.

Ryan will be taking questions from employees at a suburban Milwaukee machine shop he’s touring Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the day he’ll be in Janesville, his hometown, to listen to emergency responders dealing with opioid overdoses in the area.

Congress is returning to work next week with a long list of to-do items, including raising the debt limit, funding the government and providing assistance for the Harvey recovery effort. That’s all in addition to the tax reform plan Ryan wants to pass.