JJ Watt’s Harvey relief fundraiser surpasses $10M mark

JJ Watt’s fundraiser has done it again! With the fundraiser beginning not even a week ago at$200K, the donations have grown tremendously to the point Watt increased the goal to $10 million.

He is not creating a new goal as of now and plans to just keep letting the donations come in.

$10 MILLION!!! Absolutely incredible. The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/0H8jHcZCQc — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017

The goal was raised to $10 million after donations surpassed the $6 million mark Wednesday, August 30th.

Massive thank you to @TheEllenShow for the $1 Million donation.

We're now over $8.5 Million.

Let's keep going!https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/LRhVLzxFZj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017

Over 50,000 people have donated so far.

JJ Watt, a Pewaukee native and former Wisconsin Badgers star, who now plays for the Houston Texans, created the fundraiser Sunday, August 27th to help the victims of Harvey, calling the devastation he’s seen in the Houston area “very tough,” and asking “if you can donate, please donate.”

Watt posted a video to his Facebook page, along with a link to a YouCaring fundraiser he launched in an effort to help.

According to ESPN, Watt donated $100,000 of his own money to the fundraiser.

“Everybody in Houston stay safe,” Watt says in his video. “We’re thinking about you. We’re going to come back. We’re going to help you out. The recovery efforts are going to be massive. Houston’s a great city. We’re going to come out of this stronger than ever.”

ESPN reports the Houston Texans were unable to get back to Houston after Saturday night’s game in New Orleans. They instead flew to Dallas to wait out the storm.