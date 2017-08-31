× Man seriously injured after car crashes into train; speed appears to be a factor

TOWN OF HOLLAND — One man is seriously injured after crashing his vehicle into a train Wednesday, August 30th.

It happened near Hoftiezer Road and Kappers Road just before midnight.

Officials say upon arrival, deputies found the 24-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his severe injuries.

Authorities say even though the investigation is not yet complete, initial findings suggest that speed and failure to obey a yield sign were a fact in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

