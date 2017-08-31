Oconomowoc man accused in death of good Samaritan along I-94 pleads not guilty

WAUKESHA COUNTY — An Oconomowoc man facing several charges, accused of killing a good Samaritan on I-94 while allegedly driving under the influences has pleaded not guilty.

37-year-old Frank Schiller was in court Thursday, August 31st for his preliminary hearing. He’s accused in the death of Peter Enns of Canada.

Enns was killed and three others were hurt in a crash that happened on I-94 eastbound, just west of Cushing Park Road in Delafield on July 8th.

Schiller faces a number of charges, including OWI, fifth or sixth offense, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating with prohibited alcohol content (PAC), OWI causing injury, PAC causing injury, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia — among others.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, shortly after 9:00 p.m., a passing motorist pulled over to assist the occupants of a minivan that was pulled over on the shoulder of I-94 EB with a flat tire. While the tire was being changed, a vehicle headed eastbound on I-94 struck the minivan and the motorist (Enns) who was assisting the occupants of the minivan.

The criminal complaint against Schiller says witnesses believe Schiller was driving between 75 and 80 mph in the shoulder of the freeway when the collision happened. Due to the crash involving Schiller’s vehicle and the minivan, two other vehicles had to swerve to avoid the incident, and they crashed. The minivan ended up in a ditch 30 yards away with four children inside. Enns was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In all, five vehicles were involved in this incident. I-94 EB was closed for six hours, and I-94 WB was closed for two while this crash was investigated and crews worked the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Schiller’s mother had called police prior to the Delafield incident “to report her ‘druggie’ son got into a verbal altercation with her and his father.” But he apparently left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. The mother believed Schiller “was high and would try to evade officers.” When asked why they thought Schiller was high, the father “indicated the defendant was walking kind of funny and looked ‘a little bit tipsy.'”

When questioned by law enforcement at a hospital, the complaint says Schiller “stated that he did not remember the incident” in Delafield. A deputy “could smell the odor of intoxicants” coming from Schiller during that interview. The deputy also noted Schiller’s “speech was mumbled and at times he was somewhat incoherent.” Based on this information, Schiller was placed under arrest at the hospital.

In addition to the charges in this case, Schiller has a pending OWI offense in Milwaukee County and four OWI convictions since 2000.

Cash bond for Schiller was set at $1 million on July 10th.