“Offensive beyond measure:” Officer on leave after telling woman during traffic stop ‘we only kill black people’

COBB COUNTY, Georgia — A Cobb County police officer is on administrative leave after telling a woman during a traffic stop “you’re not black. Remember, we only kill black people” in an incident that was caught on dash cam video.

The incident occurred on July 16th, but Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register received dashboard video from the incident on August 25th, according to the department. Once the comments were confirmed, a police spokesperson says the officer, identified as Lieutenant Gregg Abbott, was placed on administrative duties while the matter is being investigated.

The video shows Lieutenant Abbott telling the woman that she needs to call her family to tell them not to come pick her up because she was being arrested and taken to jail. The vehicle was also being impounded.

During the exchange, the woman says she didn’t want to reach down for her phone because she didn’t want to conceal her hands for fear of being shot. Lieutenant Abbott then made the comments.

“No matter what the context, statements like these are unacceptable and are not indicative of the type of culture we are trying to facilitate here in the police department, as well as within the county,” said Chief Register in a statement.

WGCL has reached out to Cobb County police for the incident report.

“I have seen the video and obviously have great concerns,” said Chairman Mike Boyce in a statement. “I find the comments on the video repugnant and offensive beyond measure. I have personally spoken with Mrs. Deane Bonner of the Cobb NAACP and Ben Williams, chairman of the Cobb chapter of the SCLC and expressed my deep disappointment about this behavior. I have been assured that we will take quick and decisive action.”