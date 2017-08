GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in their fourth preseason matchup Thursday evening, August 31st.

Kickoff at Lambeau Field was at 6:00 p.m.

Green Bay was first to put points up on the board, with Packers’ QB Brett Hundley rushing 13 yards for a touchdown, 7-0.

Next up, the Packers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the regular season schedule on Sunday, September 10th.