Ride before the season ends: Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee Rally takes place Labor Day weekend

MILWAUKEE -- The 2017 House of Harley-Davidson Milwaukee Rally is underway! House of Harley will have four rally locations: House of Harley-Davidson Layton Avenue, Reed Street Yards, House of Harley-Davidson-Racine and Route 20.
Milwaukee Rally locations and details (website)
House Layton Ave. Hours:
Thursday, August 31 – 9am-7pm
Friday, September 1 – 9am-7pm
Saturday, September 2 – 9am-7pm
Sunday, September 3 – 9am-5pm
Monday, September 4 – 9am-5pm
House Layton Ave. Live Music:
August 31 – 3-7pm Tallan Noble Latz
September 1 – 11am-3pm Ryan McIntyre
September 1 – 3:30-7pm Big Al Wetzel Band
September 2 – 11am-3pm Keith Pulvermacher
September 2 – 3:30-7pm
September 3 – 11am-1:30pm Phil Norby
September 3 – 2-5pm Tallan Noble Latz
House Layton Ave. Activities:
Live music, food vendors, three different bars, free motorcycle parking, Vendor Village, Test Rides, Charity Rides, Emergency Service Center, Winter Storage reservation station and more.
House Layton Ave Rides:
Thursday August 31-H.O.G. Chapter Ride to Eagle, WI
Kickstands Up 10:30am-from Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)
*Closed to only Registered H.O.G. National Rally Participants
Friday September 1-H.O.G. Chapter Ride to Vandervest Harley-Davidson
Kickstands Up 9:00am-from Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)
*Closed to only Registered H.O.G. National Rally Participants
Saturday September 2-H.O.G. Chapter Ride to Eagle, WI
Kickstands Up 10:30am from Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)
*Closed to only Registered H.O.G. National Rally Participants
Saturday September 2-Ladies Ride hosted by Stilettos on Steel-Scenic Ride with photo stop at The Light House in Windpoint and back to House of Harley-Greenfield for Oil Can Harry!
-Registration 10:00am at Greenfield High School
-Kickstands Up 11:30am from Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)
-Cost is $30 per rider and includes lunch at Bassbay Brew House along with a goody bag!
Sunday September 3-10th Annual Big Unit Poker Run for Fisher House
-Click Here To Register.
-Registration is available the day of the ride: $25 per person.
-Day of Check-in/Registration begins at 8am in the Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)
-Kickstands up promptly at 10am.
Reed Street Yards: 432 W. Freshwater Way, Milwaukee, WI 53204 (walking distance to the Harley-Davidson Museum)
August 31 – September 3
Vendor Village Hours 9am-7pm
Test Ride Hours 9am-close (last ride 30 minutes prior to close)
Reed Street Yards Activities:
Emergency service transport from Downtown to Layton Ave. Greenfield, winter storage reservation station, test rides, vendor village, free water stop, free motorcycle parking, parts display and more.
House of Harley-Racine: 1155 Oakes Road, Racine WI 53406
House of Harley Racine Hours:
August 31: 9am-7pm – store hours, bar not open.
September 1: 9am-7pm – store hours. 11am-7pm – bar hours.
September 2: 9am-4pm – bar hours.
September 3: Store closed.
September 4: Store closed for Labor Day.
House-Racine Oakes Rd. Activities:
Bars, test rides, emergency service center, winter storage reservation station, t-shirt wall, free motorcycle parking and more.
Route 20 with House of Harley-Racine Booth: 14001 Washington Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177
August 31 – September 3
Route 20 Booth Hours 9am-7pm
Route 20 Activities:
Bikes on display, live music, food, beverages, free motorcycle parking and more.
Thursday, Aug. 31st: National Recording Artists: 9Electric with special guests: City Of The Weak and Shallow Side
Friday, Sept 1st: Judas Rising (Judas Priest Tribute) Facelift (Alice in Chains Tribute)
Saturday, Sept 2nd: METAL MEN 80’s-90’s Rock
Sunday, Sept 3rd: Master Of Puppets (Metallica Tribute) Thrasher (90’s Hard Rock)
FREE ADMISSION / FREE PARKING / FREE ENTERTAINMENT