Ride before the season ends: Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee Rally takes place Labor Day weekend

MILWAUKEE -- The 2017 House of Harley-Davidson Milwaukee Rally is underway! House of Harley will have four rally locations: House of Harley-Davidson Layton Avenue, Reed Street Yards, House of Harley-Davidson-Racine and Route 20.

Milwaukee Rally locations and details (website)

House Layton Ave. Hours:

Thursday, August 31 – 9am-7pm

Friday, September 1 – 9am-7pm

Saturday, September 2 – 9am-7pm

Sunday, September 3 – 9am-5pm

Monday, September 4 – 9am-5pm

House Layton Ave. Live Music:

August 31 – 3-7pm Tallan Noble Latz

September 1 – 11am-3pm Ryan McIntyre

September 1 – 3:30-7pm Big Al Wetzel Band

September 2 – 11am-3pm Keith Pulvermacher

September 2 – 3:30-7pm

September 3 – 11am-1:30pm Phil Norby

September 3 – 2-5pm Tallan Noble Latz

House Layton Ave. Activities:

Live music, food vendors, three different bars, free motorcycle parking, Vendor Village, Test Rides, Charity Rides, Emergency Service Center, Winter Storage reservation station and more.

House Layton Ave Rides:

Thursday August 31-H.O.G. Chapter Ride to Eagle, WI

Kickstands Up 10:30am-from Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)

*Closed to only Registered H.O.G. National Rally Participants

Friday September 1-H.O.G. Chapter Ride to Vandervest Harley-Davidson

Kickstands Up 9:00am-from Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)

*Closed to only Registered H.O.G. National Rally Participants

Saturday September 2-H.O.G. Chapter Ride to Eagle, WI

Kickstands Up 10:30am from Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)

*Closed to only Registered H.O.G. National Rally Participants

Saturday September 2-Ladies Ride hosted by Stilettos on Steel-Scenic Ride with photo stop at The Light House in Windpoint and back to House of Harley-Greenfield for Oil Can Harry!

-Registration 10:00am at Greenfield High School

-Kickstands Up 11:30am from Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)

-Cost is $30 per rider and includes lunch at Bassbay Brew House along with a goody bag!

Sunday September 3-10th Annual Big Unit Poker Run for Fisher House

-Click Here To Register.

-Registration is available the day of the ride: $25 per person.

-Day of Check-in/Registration begins at 8am in the Greenfield High School(2 blocks from House of Harley-Greenfield)

-Kickstands up promptly at 10am.