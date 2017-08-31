Vehicle caught on camera: MPD needs help to track down attempted armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection with an attempted strong armed robbery on the city’s southwest side on Monday, August 28th..

An unknown suspect approached the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, and struck him in the neighborhood near 60th and Forest Home around 7:40 p.m. on Monday.

The victim fired a shot from his gun and the suspect fled without obtaining anything. The victim was transported to look at hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, white, possibly Hispanic, 20-25 years-old, 5’8”-5’10” tall, with a medium build, and shoulder-length dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

The suspect fled in a vehicle that is a white or silver, 4-door sedan, with black rims. It is believed the vehicle is an early 2000’s Toyota with a possible Wisconsin plate 524-KZN, however those plates do not list to any vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.