18-year-old shot in car on city’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old was shot in his car near 35th and Locust early Friday morning, September 1st.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m.

Police say the 18-year-old was driving when a person on the sidewalk opened fire.

The victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to find a motive for the shooting.

No suspects are in custody.

