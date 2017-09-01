18-year-old shot in car on city’s northwest side
MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old was shot in his car near 35th and Locust early Friday morning, September 1st.
It happened just before 1:00 a.m.
Police say the 18-year-old was driving when a person on the sidewalk opened fire.
The victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
Investigators are working to find a motive for the shooting.
No suspects are in custody.
43.071568 -87.957349