32-year-old woman dies in Milwaukee police custody after being found unresponsive in cell

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News a 32-year-old woman died while in their custody on Friday, September 1st.

According to police, the woman was arrested for violation of probation and taken to Milwaukee Police Department District Six.

During a routine cell check around 12:45 p.m., officers found the woman unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were performed but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into her death is being conducted by the Milwaukee County Investigative Team with Greenfield Police as the lead agency.

