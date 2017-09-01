A great week of football action for the High School Blitz

There was plenty of drama and great games for week 3 of the FOX6 High School Blitz.

Here’s a summary of the action FOX6 covered on Friday night.

MILWAUKEE–City Conference foes Milwaukee Madison and Milwaukee Vincent met at Custer Stadium. Vincent gets on the scoreboard first. Ron McEuens hits CJ Cunningham for a 13-yard pickup. Then McEuens hits Nasir Briggs for 22 more yards. Khafid Smith gets the payoff scoring from 6 yards out. Milwaukee Vincent goes on to pick up the conference win.

Milwaukee Vincent 20

Milwaukee Madison 6

Final

MILWAUKEE–SCHWA hosting Milwaukee Morse Marshall in a non-conference match-up. Morse Marshall’s Amarion Allen takes the opening kickoff and returns it 38 yards. Then on the opening play from scrimmage, Allen find 50 yards of green. That leads to a short touchdown and an early 6 to nothing lead for the Eagles. The Saints show some resilience on the ground. Darrell Carlson finds the hole, cuts back, gets a good block from his receiver, and walks in for the score. That gives them the lead. But Morse Marshall comeback and gets the win.

Milwaukee Morse Marshall 34

SWCHA 22

Final

KEWASKUM– Rivals meet in Kewaskum, and their game with Campbellsport turns out to be one for the ages. Kewaskum strikes first, Tony Steger hits Josh Booker, and he makes the great catch for the touchdown. But the Cougars comeback as Connor Kissinger goes 60 yards for the score and they are down by 3. Campbellsport has a chance to tie it late in the fourth, but the field goal is blocked and Kewaskum holds on for the win.

Kewaskum 15

Campbellsport 12

Final

MUSKEGO–Two powerful offense meet when Muskego and Brookfield East play in a non-conference game. Spartans add to a their lead in the second when Justin Parbs breaks a tackle and goes 24 yards for the score. But then the Warriors offense gets going. BJ Bosshart gets around the end and goes 82 yards for the score. Then it’s Bosshart again for a late score. But in the end Brookfield East takes the win.

Brookfield East 27

Muskego 17

Final