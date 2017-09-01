“Amazing place, beautiful facility:” La Casa de Esperanza students call new building home

WAUKESHA — The excitement of a new school year is on a whole other level for some students in Waukesha, because they have a brand new building.

A performance by La Casa de Esperanza students kicked off a new year and a new chapter on Friday, September 1st.

“Today is a historical day not only for La Casa de Esperanza and the Waukesha community it is a historical day for school reform,” said President and CEO Anselmo Villarreal.

The 2017-18 school year begins in a brand new building. Crews broke ground one year ago and now students are sitting in brand new classrooms.

“Amazing place, beautiful facility just a little nervous my little baby girl going into the world it seems like,” said Steven Lopez, parent.

La Casa de Esperanza started with kindergarten, and has added first and second grade.

“I really like that the classes are smaller sized so they really get down with the kids on their level,” said Natashia Gonzalez, parent.

In five years time, the plan is to have 600 students. The classes are in English, with many before and after school activities in Spanish.

“I am so proud of what you will do this school year and many others into the future,” said Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch.

La Casa de Esperanza was the first independent charter school outside of Milwaukee County in the state. School leaders want to close the achievement gap between low-income and minority students and more affluent students.

“Because our children our low income children our more disadvantaged children deserve a high quality education,” said Villarreal.

The building is attached to the existing community center. It also has a kitchen and full-size gym.