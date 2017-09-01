Celtic fun: Wisconsin Highland Games are back in Waukesha

WAUKESHA -- A celebration of all things Celtic starts Friday, September 1st at the Waukesha Expo Center. The Wisconsin Highland Games are back in town!

About Wisconsin Highland Games (website)

Friday, Sept. 1 - Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 Friday: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Pub Tent open till 10:00 p.m.) Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Pub Tent open till 9:00 p.m.)

The skirl of the pipes... the mighty strength of the athletes... the leaping grace of the dancers... the Wisconsin Highland Games are back, Labor Day Weekend in Waukesha!

It's a weekend of affordable Celtic fun for the entire family, with a convenient location right near the interstate, plenty of easy parking, and kids 12 and under get in free.

Explore your family history, hurl a battle axe, check out the kilts, play with the dogs, or have a pint at the pub with some authentic Celtic music!

More than just Scotland — the Wisconsin Highland Games celebrate all the cultures of the British isles and the Celtic nations, including Britain, Wales, Ireland and more!