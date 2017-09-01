FOX6’s parent company Tribune Media donates $100K to Harvey victims

MILWAUKEE — The company that owns and operates FOX6 has just announced it will donate $100,000 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, according to a recent release.

The donations will assist relief efforts in Houston and the surrounding areas following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

“Tribune Media Company and our television stations have a long tradition of service to the community, and the need in Houston is tremendous—we are pleased to help in any way we can,” said Eddie Lazarus, General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer of Tribune Media Company and a member of the foundation’s board.

“Local television and radio stations and their ability to reach viewers in their communities are crucial in times of crisis. Across the country, broadcast stations were able to communicate quickly, effectively and credibly as the storm developed and in its aftermath,” said Larry Wert, President, Tribune Broadcasting. “In addition to providing critical information, our local stations and their newsrooms have been active in grassroots storm relief efforts, collecting funds and product donations to help support the affected communities and we are committed to helping Texas rebuild.”

The release shares that in addition to the donation, Tribune Broadcasting’s TV stations across the country have organized relief efforts in their local markets, raising nearly $400,000 in cash donations for the Red Cross, Salvation Army and local Houston charities, with several stations planning phone banks and donation drives in the coming days including:

Partnering with the Red Cross, WITI-TV in Milwaukee established a hurricane relief phone bank and raised more than $175,000, KPLR in St. Louis raised nearly $75,000

In Denver, KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV partnered with the Salvation Army on a phone bank and raised nearly $75,000

In conjunction with the Alabama Broadcasters Association, WHNT in Huntsville will hold a day-long, state-wide donation campaign on 9/1, “Alabama Broadcasters – Together for Texas” to benefit the Red Cross

KSTU in Salt Lake is partnering with the Utah chapter of the American Red Cross for a telethon on 9/1

In Hartford, WTIC and WCCT are partnering with the University of Connecticut for a text-to- donate effort that will be tied to their home football game on 9/9 benefiting the Red Cross

In Seattle, KCPQ and KZJO have partnered with the Seattle Seahawks on a gate drive before the team’s 9/17 game

In Kansas City, KDAF has partnered with a local grocery chain, for in-store donations at check out through 9/17. Also, the station has created a special t-shirt which is available for purchase at FOX4store.com to benefit Heart to Heart International

“Tribune Broadcasting owns and operates television station KIAH-TV in Houston and many of thestation’s employees have been directly affected by the hurricane. Our hope is through our resources and reach we can help put their lives and communities back together,” said Wert.