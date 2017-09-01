× Humane Society asking for foster parents to help make room for Harvey animals

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Humane Society has been asked to help the animal shelters that were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

With that, WHS is looking for foster parents that are willing to bring in cats and dogs into their home immediately. This is to make room for the new arrivals from Texas.

They ask for a minimum commitment of keeping the animal until at least Friday, September 15th.

If you are able to foster, WHS asks for you to contact them by email at foster@wihumane.org and to also get started with the process by taking a few short steps online to become a WHS foster parent, here: http://www.wihumane.org/foster.

WHS also is asking for dog food donations.