Judge reinstates conviction in 1998 poisoning death

KENOSHA — A judge in Kenosha County has reinstated Mark Jensen’s conviction in the 1998 poisoning death of his wife.

The case against Jensen has had numerous twists and turns since he was initially convicted of killing Julie Jensen with anti-freeze in 2008.

Circuit Judge Chad Kerkman on Friday reinstated Jensen’s conviction, reversing decisions from federal district and appeals judges.

The Kenosha News reports Jensen’s attorney Deja Vishny says Kerkman’s ruling will be appealed to the federal district court, the same court that overturned his conviction in 2013 because of a letter Julie Jensen had written before her death implicating her husband should anything happen to her.

Kerkman had ruled Julie Jensen’s letter could be used in a retrial. The judge says there’s no point to retrying Jensen because evidence at the retrial would essentially be the same.