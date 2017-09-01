× Man pronounced dead at scene of crash involving motorcycle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF WESTFORD — A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in the Township of Westford in Dodge County early Friday morning, September 1st.

It happened near the intersection of County Road G and Sunny Point Road around 5:20 a.m. and involved the motorcycle and a vehicle.

Officials said the man riding the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The man driving the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

