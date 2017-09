OAK CREEK — Kids of all ages held coffee and lemonade stands across the Oak Creek area to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims, Thursday, August 31st.

$1,042.50 was collected at the stands in just one day. Design & Save, LLC out of Cudahy doubled the total and $2,085 was deposited to a Go Fund Me account last night.

Here are some of the photos submitted of their day full of fundraising:

These students were hoping to raise at least $500 to help Harvey victims.