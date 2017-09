Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Many people don't realize that makeup is in fact perishable, and will go bad/ the formula will change. This can in turn cause skin issues. Beauty expert Pamela Kieck is at FOX6 with the sell-by-dates of the most popular beauty and skincare products.

2-3 months

Loofah

Mascara

6-12 months

Liquid line

Foundation

Concealer

1-1.5 years

Eyebrow gel

Cream shadow

Lipgloss

2 years