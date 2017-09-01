Police: 2 arrested following police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody after a police pursuit that began near 21st and Brown late Thursday night, August 31st. The vehicle involved was stolen.

Officers initiated a pursuit of the stolen vehicle and a second, associate vehicle. Police say the stolen vehicle was able to get away from the officers but the second vehicle was pursued throughout the city.

The suspects from the second vehicle, a 17-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, attempted to flee on foot near 51st and Villard. Officials say the suspects got into another vehicle and that pursuit ended near 36th and Capitol.

Officials say the two suspects were then taken into custody.

Police say several guns and drugs were found both in the second and last vehicle.