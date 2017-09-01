Schooner Pub fight leaves victim with fractured cheekbone; police search for male suspect

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington police say a fight broke out at Schooner Pub located on Franklin Street, early Sunday morning, August 20th. The fight left one person with a fractured cheekbone and now police are looking for two suspects in connection.

Port Washington police are looking to find a man and woman in connection to a fight that broke out at Schooner Pub early Sunday morning, August 20th. The fight left one person with a fractured cheekbone.

According to police, around the fight happened around 12:15 a.m.

Police released photos of the suspect and a woman who may have been a witness. The suspect is described as a white male, around 6′ tall, 230-240 pounds, has tattoos on both forearms and he’s believed to have a tattoo on his right shin.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information about these two subjects are asked to contact the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611. Information can also be reported anonymously through Tip411 by texting: 847411, keyword: PWPDTIP.

The suspect is believed to be M/W, around 6′ tall, 230-240#, has tattoos on both forearms and believe to have a tattoo on his right shin.