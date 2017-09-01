Sheriff’s office: Good Samaritan rescues suicidal man on Hoan Bridge

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a good Samaritan who stopped and spoke with a suicidal man and talked him out of jumping off the Hoan Bridge.

The incident happened Thursday night, August 31st around 10:45 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 58-year-old suicidal man was standing on a wall on the Hoan Bridge. He had parked his vehicle nearby with its flashers on. The good Samaritan stopped and spoke with him, and convinced him not to jump.

Inspector Richard Schmidt, acting sheriff, said, “I commend this citizen for stopping to help a person in distress. He did not hesitate to intervene in a dangerous freeway situation to save the life of another.”

The sheriff’s office says responding deputies arrived and transported the man to the Behavioral Health Center for evaluation.