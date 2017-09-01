Traffic alert: Lanes of I-43 near Hampton Avenue closed due to crash involving semi

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of I-43 northbound near Hampton Avenue — as well as two left southbound lanes — are closed due to a crash involving a semi and several vehicles.

Glendale police report one person has a minor injury. No one else is hurt.

Multi-car accident completely shutting down I-43 in both directions. Exit at Capitol Dr. n/b or Brown Deer Rd. s/b. pic.twitter.com/71lBHowEqi — Glendale WI Police (@GlendaleWiPD) September 1, 2017

PHOTO GALLERY

Glendale police is advising drivers to exit at Capitol Drive northbound or Brown Deer road southbound.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is responding the crash.

It’s expected to take up to two hours to clear.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.