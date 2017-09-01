Walker indicates support for raising fees on electric cars

CUDAHY — Gov. Scott Walker is indicating support for raising registration fees on electric vehicles to help raise money for transportation funding in Wisconsin.

The Republican governor says he sees the matter “as a parity issue” because electric vehicles don’t have a gas tax like other vehicles that helps pay for the state’s transportation system.

Walker made the comments Friday after a groundbreaking for a bakery in Cudahy. He says increasing registration fees on electric vehicles “probably makes some sense” but added that he wants to see what form it takes in the budget state lawmakers are working on.

The state’s budget is two months overdue and a sticking point has been how to address a $1 billion shortfall in the transportation budget.