“We’ll put out applications:” Search begins to appoint new Milwaukee County sheriff

MILWAUKEE — “What a ride” — those words from former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who turned in his letter of resignation on Thursday, August 31st. What happens next is all up to Governor Scott Walker, who spoke out on the news for the first time on Friday, September 1st.

“We’ll put out applications, we officially, late yesterday, got word from the clerk, got the copy of the actual resignation letter which we have to have before we start the process,” said Walker.

Walker says a panel of law enforcement experts from across the state will look over applications for the next several weeks. The governor will then personally interview the finalists.

“We want someone who’s a law enforcement professional who will lead this obviously critically important agency forward for the remainder of the term,” Walker said.

In Washington, the White House spokesperson was asked whether Clarke will have a role in Homeland Security with President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Not that I’m aware but I’ll let you know,” said the White House spokesperson.

The governor thanked Clarke for his service and would not comment further on the kind of job he has done.

“So here in Milwaukee County, we’ll make sure we pick someone with good law enforcement credentials who can lead this organization going forward, and ultimately the voters next November will get to decide whether they retain that person or elect someone completely new,” Walker said.

At the current time, the number two man in the department, Inspector Richard Schmidt, is the acting sheriff.

“What I’ll be looking for is a law enforcement professional that is going to uphold the law no matter what their party affiliation is,” said Walker.

Clarke says he will speak on his plans for the future after the Labor Day weekend.