Wisconsin committee to vote on Foxconn incentives

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is set to vote next week on Gov. Scott Walker’s $3 billion incentive package for a Foxconn Technology Group plant.

The committee issued a notice Friday saying a vote is set for Tuesday. The Assembly has already passed the bill; committee approval would set up a Senate vote.

The committee also is scheduled to finish the state budget Tuesday but it’s unclear if that will happen. Republicans are still trying to reach consensus on how to shore up a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the state’s transportation fund.

Walker has called for more borrowing and delaying projects. Assembly Republicans want to raise more revenue. The governor has said Republicans have tentatively agreed to raise hybrid and electric vehicle registration fees.