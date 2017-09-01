WisDOT: Construction updates that will impact commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is picking up! Mike Burns with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about some changes coming to 94 and the Zoo Interchange.

Elm Grove Road bridge over I-94 has reopenedCapitol Drive Interchange Ramps at I-41 have reopened

Zoo Interchange Project:

Tuesday, September 5

Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Greenfield Avenue for bridge decking - 11:00 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for bridge decking - 11:00 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.

Wednesday, September 6

Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Greenfield Avenue for bridge decking - 11:00 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.

I-94 East Full Closure at WIS 100 - 11:00 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 7

Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Greenfield Avenue for bridge decking - 11:00 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street 11:00 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.

Meinecke Street Bridge Project:

Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6

Overnight Full Closure I-41 North at Mayfair Road for bridge decking - 11:00 p.m. - 4:30 a.m.

Nor X Way Culvert project Menomonee Falls:

I-41 South Exit Ramp to Main Street will close long term beginning Wednesday, September 6 at 6:00 a.m. until late 2017.