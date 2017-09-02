Complete coverage of Harvey aftermath and recovery in Texas
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

DOJ says it has no records related to Trump Tower ‘wiretaps’

Posted 7:45 pm, September 2, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: US President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine in the Oval Office of the White House on June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department says in a legal filing that it has no information about wiretaps President Donald Trump once claimed had been made of Trump Tower in New York.

The department’s National Security Division and the FBI “confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by” President Trump’s March tweets.

In those tweets, President Trump alleged President Barack Obama “had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower” prior to Election Day. He made similar assertions in several other tweets.

The FBI’s director at the time, James Comey, had said there was no evidence of a wiretap at Trump Tower.

DOJ reiterated that point in its motion for summary judgment in a case brought by open government advocacy group American Oversight. The group is seeking proof for President Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

