Enjoy delicious summer foods at 2nd annual Big Gig BBQ

MILWAUKEE -- Looking to enjoy an end of summer barbecue but don't have a grill? Head on down to the Summerfest ground! Gayelin Littel joins WakeUp with more of the 2nd annual Big Gig BBQ.

About Big Gig BBQ (website)

On Sunday, September 3, 2017, you’ll find the best BBQ in town on the lakefront at Henry Maier Festival Park. Enjoy an assortment of select brews while you indulge in smoky, savory, signature BBQ and sides from 14 of the best local and regional BBQ cookers. New this year, guests are encouraged to vote for their favorite cooker to win the Big Gig Pig award.

And the fun goes beyond the food with 2 stages of live music, cooking demonstrations, family fun picnic games, a local celebrity bacon eating contest, and more. Plus another reason to come down to the Lakefront, between BBQ and live music you can stroll to check out some art at the Third Ward Art Festival. After some shopping come back for more BBQ at the Big Gig BBQ to end a full day of fun. Mark your calendars NOW!