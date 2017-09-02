Green Bay Packers make final preseason cuts
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday, September 2nd they have released the following players:
- G Kofi Amichia
- CB Donatello Brown
- TE Emanuel Byrd
- QB Joe Callahan
- LB Johnathan Calvin
- WR Michael Clark
- WR Montay Crockett
- WR Malachi Dupre
- G Thomas Evans
- LB Reggie Gilbert
- G Geoff Gray
- LB Cody Heiman
- DT Calvin Heurtelou
- QB Taysom Hill
- CB Daquan Holmes
- T Robert Leff
- LB Josh Letuligasenoa
- DT Izaah Lunsford
- LB Derrick Mathews
- WR Max McCaffrey
- G/T Adam Pankey
- TE Aaron Peck
- RB Kalif Phillips
- DT Brian Price
- CB Raysean Pringle
- S Aaron Taylor
- LB Jordan Tripp
- S Jermaine Whitehead
- WR DeAngelo Yancey
According to a news release, the team also placed Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson on reserve/physically unable to perform and placed FB Joe Kerridge and LB David Talley on injured reserve. Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was placed on the reserve/suspended list. The transactions were announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.
The Packers kick off the regular season at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 10th against the Seattle Seahawks at 3:25 p.m.