Green Bay Packers make final preseason cuts

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday, September 2nd they have released the following players:

G Kofi Amichia

CB Donatello Brown

TE Emanuel Byrd

QB Joe Callahan

LB Johnathan Calvin

WR Michael Clark

WR Montay Crockett

WR Malachi Dupre

G Thomas Evans

LB Reggie Gilbert

G Geoff Gray

LB Cody Heiman

DT Calvin Heurtelou

QB Taysom Hill

CB Daquan Holmes

T Robert Leff

LB Josh Letuligasenoa

DT Izaah Lunsford

LB Derrick Mathews

WR Max McCaffrey

G/T Adam Pankey

TE Aaron Peck

RB Kalif Phillips

DT Brian Price

CB Raysean Pringle

S Aaron Taylor

LB Jordan Tripp

S Jermaine Whitehead

WR DeAngelo Yancey

According to a news release, the team also placed Vince Biegel and CB Demetri Goodson on reserve/physically unable to perform and placed FB Joe Kerridge and LB David Talley on injured reserve. Additionally, WR Geronimo Allison was placed on the reserve/suspended list. The transactions were announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

The Packers kick off the regular season at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 10th against the Seattle Seahawks at 3:25 p.m.