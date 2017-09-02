Greenfield police: 1 arrested, 1 sought following police pursuit

GREENFIELD — Police are searching for a suspect after a pursuit in Milwaukee early Saturday, September 2nd.

It began around 2:45 a.m. when Franklin officers attempted to stop the vehicle for a registration violation near 27th and College.

Greenfield police then joined in the pursuit near 27th and Edgerton. Officials said they eventually had to deploy stop sticks near 27th and Howard — which the suspect’s vehicle hit.

The vehicle finally came to a stop near 27th and Cleveland. The two suspects then attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Police said they were able to arrest the driver, but they are still looking for the passenger.

Stolen guns and drugs were later found in the vehicle.

