× Kenosha: 26-year-old man dies in crash near Des Plaines River; speed believed to be a factor

KENOSHA — A 26-year-old man has died after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash on State Highway 142 near the Des Plaines River in Kenosha early Saturday, September 2nd.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene around 6:21 a.m., after a passerby discovered a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer that crashed into the north ditch.

Officials say the 26-year-old driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.