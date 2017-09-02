Sam Smith announces new music to come

It’s been three years since Sam Smith’s debut album. Now the wait is nearly over for his follow-up.

The British Grammy-award winner posted a message to fans Thursday on his official Instagram account, alerting them to his new album.

“To my beautiful fans, first of all I want to say thank you,” Smith wrote. “Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely.”

The 25-year-old singer wrote that he feels “so rejuvenated” and has “so many stories I can’t wait to tell you.”

“I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking at all your comments & dreaming of singing with you all again,” he wrote.

Smith assured fans that the wait is nearly over.

“I am scared & excited at the same time,” he wrote. “I’ve poured my soul and heart into this record.”

Smith followed that up Friday with a photo of a London Billboard announcing “Sam Smith September 8 Spotify.”

Smith’s 2014 album “In The Lonely Hour” was a commercial and critical success. It also nabbed him four Grammys, including record of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album and best new artist.