Start your engines: 2017 Milwaukee Rally is this Labor Day weekend

MILWAUKEE -- Harley-Davidson is hosting an end of summer party! FOX6's Evan Peterson is at the Milwaukee Rally event at the Harley-Davidson Museum with more on the weekend long event.

About Milwaukee Rally at Harley-Davidson Museum (website)

History roars to life at the Harley-Davidson Museum®. It’s the best of American design and culture – seasoned with freedom and rebellion, showcased in a landmark building. See why the Museum is one of Milwaukee’s top tourist destinations. More than 450 motorcycles and artifacts, dating back to Serial Number One, the oldest known Harley-Davidson® motorcycle

Stories of extraordinary products, people, history, and Harley-Davidson® culture

Never-before-seen Archives you can tour

Labor Day Weekend Hours The H-D Museum™ campus will be open from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday and Labor Day. Regular Museum admission applies throughout the weekend. H.O.G. members get in free to the H-D Museum™ every day.