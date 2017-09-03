36-year-old seriously injured following shooting on city’s west side

Live: National Day of Prayer church service for Harvey victims in Austin, TX.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot on Milwaukee’s west side early Sunday, September 3rd.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. near 40th and Meinecke.

Officials said the 36-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by a known suspect, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man following an argument.

The victim was taken a the hospital for his serious injuries.

MPD continues to seek the known suspect.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.