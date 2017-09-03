66K+ sign petition to rename Texas highway The JJ Watt Parkway “as a token of our appreciation”

HOUSTON, Texas — More than 66,000 have signed a petition to rename a Texas highway after JJ Watt.

The Change.org petition was launched by Lindsey Duke of Houston, Texas. It was created on Thursday, August 31st.

It calls on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to renamve State Highway 99 The JJ Watt Parkway:

“JJ Watt has been an exemplary humanitarian and Houstonian. He has given to our great city more than we could ever have asked for ! Through his fundraising efforts over 12.6 million dollars was raised to aide Houstonians suffering loss due to Hurricane Harvey! As a token of our appreciation not only should SH 99 bear his number but also his name!”

JJ Watt on Sunday, August 27th launched an online fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, September 3rd, it has raised more than $18 million, with a goal of $20 million.

Ten semi trucks filled with much-needed items for victims arrived in Houston Sunday, collected in Pewaukee, Madison and Janesville. Watt began personally distributing the items Sunday in Houston.