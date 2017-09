× Medical examiner called out to scene of officer-involved shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A suspect was shot by Milwaukee police Sunday, September 3rd near 39th and Congress — and the medical examiner confirmed for FOX6 their office was called out to the scene, indicating this shooting was fatal.

Police said officers were not hurt.

