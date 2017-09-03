× “Get the city to come together:” Bar owners, DJs organize fundraiser for Harvey victims

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee bar owners and DJs are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Matador Taco and Tequila Bar is donating a portion of proceeds from their Sunday Funday event on September 3rd to the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

A number of local DJs are also donating a portion of their pay from the event to the cause as well.

Organizers said even though we’re a thousand miles away from the devastation, it is important for the city of Milwaukee to be involved.

“Milwaukee has a lot of problems itself, so we figured if we can get the city to come together just a little bit, to help other people, maybe it will brighten up our city a little bit too,” Declan O’Connell, organizer said.

The goal is $2,000 for those in need.