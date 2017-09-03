× Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries; not found until nearly 5 hours after crash

DODGE COUNTY — A 27-year-old Illinois man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday, September 2nd in a crash involving a motorcycle in the Township of Westford in Dodge County.

Sheriff’s officials said it happened around 2:30 a.m. The motorcyclist was found by a resident around 7:15 a.m., and that’s when deputies responded to the scene near County Highway G and County Highway FW.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the motorcyclist was headed north on County Highway FW, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with County Highway G, when the operator failed to stop. The motorcycle went through the intersection and into the north ditch, where it vaulted and overturned.

The 27-year-old man was ejected, and the motorcycle struck a parked vehicle.

The motorcyclist was flown from the scene to UW Hospital in Madison, via Flight for Life. His condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.