“School supplies and backpacks:” Packers legends come together to raise money for Harvey victims

BROOKFIELD — Four Green Bay Packers legends on Sunday, September 3rd came together to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Santana Dotson, LeRoy Butler, George Koonce and Gilbert Brown at the Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon Sunday signed autographs and took photos with fans during his fundraiser. The money raised will benefit those impacted by Harvey through the Santana Dotson Foundation.

For $10, visitors could have their photo taken with the Packers legends, and $25 got visitors an autograph.

This fundraiser also includes a raffle and silent auction, along with live music and drink specials.

Dotson went to high school in Houston and said he wanted to help kids who have lost everything.

“What we’re going to do…it was the first week of school down in Houston, so what we’re going to do is a lot of kids lost their school supplies, backpacks, clothing — everything from underwear to toothbrushes if you can imagine, so that’s going to be our first phase. We’re going to replace a lot of school supplies and backpacks and things like that,” Dotson said.

This fundraiser was organized in just 48 hours, with a goal of $10,000 for Harvey victims.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate by credit card.

CLICK HERE to learn more about this fundraiser, which continues until 8:00 p.m. Sunday.