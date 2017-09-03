“We wanted to help:” JJ Watt begins distributing items for Harvey victims in Texas, online fundraiser nets $18M+

HOUSTON, Texas — Thousands of items collected in Pewaukee, Janesville and Madison for Hurricane Harvey victims were beginning to be distributed by Pewaukee native and former Wisconsin Badgers star JJ Watt, who now plays for the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 3rd in Texas.

Watt on Sunday on Facebook shared photos of the trucks arriving, and the items that will be distributed to Harvey victims:

On Saturday night, Watt announced his online fundraiser for Harvey victims raised more than $17 million, and as of 3:00 p.m. Sunday, the new goal was $20 million. This money was raised in just one week’s time!

Watt’s initial call for help came Sunday, August 27th after Hurricane Harvey hit: