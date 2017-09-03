Wisconsin Humane Society won’t be receiving animals impacted by Harvey at this time

MILWAUKEE — Animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey, set to arrive in Milwaukee Monday, September 4th won’t be sheltered here at the Wisconsin Humane Society after all.

WHS officials on Sunday, September 3rd offered an update, and said the animals displaced by the storm won’t be arriving in Milwaukee Monday because the Wisconsin Humane Society’s partner agency in Chicago, the Anti-Cruelty Society notified that the transport will be much smaller than anticipated, so they won’t need help from WHS.

WHS, however, remains on standby to assist with any need that may arise in the wake of Harvey.

WHS officials on Friday, September 1st issued a call for foster families for animals already in the care of WHS in order to make room for the arrivals from Texas.

They said the silver lining after this cancelation is that the plea for foster parents has “saved so many local animals!” They noted that “dozens of animals who needed foster care have gotten out to new foster homes,” and said: “Although these were not Texas animals, they were still animals in significant need of support from the local community. We’ve said it a million times but it’s so true: our community is amazing.”