$9.2M initiative: Colorado schools bulk up staff in marijuana-prevention push

Marijuana seen on the road between the municipalities of Toribio and Caloto in the department of Cauca, Colombia, on March 15, 2016. Several municipalities in the southern Colombian department of Cauca have been caught in the crossfire for years, in the armed conflict between the FARC guerrillas and the military and police. Traces of the conflict can be seen on the walls marked by gunfire and in the ruins of houses destroyed by bombs that have left dozens dead and have displaced hundreds of families. AFP PHOTO / LUIS ROBAYO / AFP / LUIS ROBAYO (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
DENVER — Colorado has given 42 school districts and charter schools a combined $9.2 million to hire people and create programs to keep marijuana out of the hands of students.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2wzAAB0 ) the money is going to schools located near legal pot shops and is funded by proceeds from marijuana sales.
Districts are hiring nurses, social workers and counselors with the grant money to discourage underage marijuana use.
The Jefferson County School District plans to hire six social emotional learning specialists and three school nurses. Student services director Jon Widmeir says the district is trying to get ahead of a growing need for those services.
A state advisory committee found more than five percent of high school students in Colorado use marijuana daily. That’s about the same rate as in 2005.