Can you help? Young boy found wandering alone in McGovern Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate the family or relatives of a boy found wandering alone in McGovern Park on Sunday evening, September 3rd.

Deputies responded to the park around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They turned the boy over to Child Protective Services (CPS) and the Milwaukee Police Department was notified. But there have been no missing children reports.

CPS has not been able to confirm his identity.

Officials say the boy looks to be about three years old — and says his name is “Treysiah Bauman.” He was wearing a red, white and gray striped polo shirt, tan shorts and blue shoes.

If you recognize this boy, you’re urged to call the county dispatch center at 414-278-4788 to notify the Sheriff’s Office.