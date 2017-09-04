50 dogs displaced by Harvey arrive in Waukesha; they’ll be cared for at HAWS

WAUKESHA — Fifty dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey arrived in Waukesha Monday, September 4th.

The dogs that arrived at Crites Field in Waukesha Monday are dogs that were already in the shelter system, many long before Harvey’s arrival. They were transferred out of shelters down south to make space for animals in need of temporary emergency shelter after Harvey — animals whose owners are known and/or local, to ensure they can be reunited with their families.

The dogs now in Waukesha will be cared for at the Humane Animal Welfare Society — HAWS of Waukesha.

PHOTO GALLERY

“The animals coming to HAWS are animals that were already in shelters looking for new adoptive homes, many from long before Hurricane Harvey’s arrival. These are animals that had been in the shelter system, with no owners coming forward to claim them,” noted HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik in a news release.

HAWS officials said they’ve received an overwhelming number of applicants for foster caregivers. As the rescue progresses, HAWS officials may re-open that list, but they’ve stopped taking names currently.

Members of the public can assist with donations of towels, canned and dry dog food – and monetary donations or gift cards to local pet supply retailers, so foster homes and HAWS can purchase other supplies as needed.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a donation to HAWS.