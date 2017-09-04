How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Gas prices spike as refineries remain shut in the wake of Harvey

NEW YORK — Gas prices hit a high for the year on Labor Day as the effects of Harvey continued to shut in refineries.

As of Monday the nationwide average for a gallon of gas averaged $2.638, according to the AAA. That’s up from $2.45 on Thursday.

Exxon Mobil said Sunday it’s making progress on restarting its Baytown refinery and chemical plant, which was spared significant damage from Harvey. The company’s Beaumont refinery is flooded and remained shut.

And Colonial Pipeline, which operates a key pipeline that runs from Houston to New York, said Sunday it may restart the transportation of distillates between Houston and Hebert, Texas, on Monday and of gasoline Tuesday.

Officials from Motiva, which operates the nation’s largest refiner in Port Arthur, Texas, didn’t immediately reply to messages.