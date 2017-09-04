House plans Wednesday vote on Harvey aid

WASHINGTON — House leaders have announced plans to vote Wednesday on a bill to deliver disaster relief to Texas as it recovers from Harvey.

The move on a $7.9 billion relief package would replenish a rapidly depleting disaster aid fund even as another storm, Hurricane Irma, churns out in the Atlantic.

The vote would come as a stand-alone measure, and not be tied to the contentious issue of increasing the nation’s borrowing limit. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Harvey relief should be tied to a debt limit bill — as a way to ensure storm victims get help.

Some House conservatives are opposed to directly pairing disaster aid with a debt limit increase. Democrats have also been cool to the approach. The Senate has not said when or how it will vote on Harvey aid.