How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

House plans Wednesday vote on Harvey aid

Posted 12:22 pm, September 4, 2017, by

ORANGE, TX - SEPTEMBER 03: Flood victims clean up damage in their home after the town was inundated when torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey causing widespread flooding on September 3, 2017 in Orange, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — House leaders have announced plans to vote Wednesday on a bill to deliver disaster relief to Texas as it recovers from Harvey.

The move on a $7.9 billion relief package would replenish a rapidly depleting disaster aid fund even as another storm, Hurricane Irma, churns out in the Atlantic.

The vote would come as a stand-alone measure, and not be tied to the contentious issue of increasing the nation’s borrowing limit. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Harvey relief should be tied to a debt limit bill — as a way to ensure storm victims get help.

Some House conservatives are opposed to directly pairing disaster aid with a debt limit increase. Democrats have also been cool to the approach. The Senate has not said when or how it will vote on Harvey aid.

Related stories